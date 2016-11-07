Top Kazakhstan orchestra to perform at Katara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Katara - the Cultural Village of Qatar - is planning to host the most renowned orchestra of Kazakhstan on December 8 at the Opera Housem, Gulf Times reported.

The event is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

According to Katara general manager Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, ‘the event will open a window to the music and culture of Kazakhstan.’ He said it at a recent meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Askar Shokybayev.

“The new initiative stresses our keenness to host and celebrate diverse cultural shows and programmes, which represent countries from across the globe in line with Katara’s vision to build bridges with other nations and their cultures,” the official noted.



According to al-Sulaiti, hosting such events also enriches the cultural scene in Qatar as “it offers our audiences and visitors more knowledge and awareness of the multi-national creative trends.”