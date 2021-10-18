Top Kazakhstan’s tennis player Rybakina skyrockets in WTA doubles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's number one in tennis Elena Rybakina skyrocketed in the WTA doubles rankings after reaching the Indian Wells final this past weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina climbed 47 lines of the updated WTA doubles ranking to land the 48th spot after her successful run in Indian Wells together with her doubles partner Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

As for the singles ranking, Rybakina lost one spot this week and is now ranked 17th in the world. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva also slid one spot down to number 44. Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas moved four spots up to number 104.

Australian Ashleigh Barty remains the best tennis player in the world. She is followed by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka placed 2nd and Czech Karolina Pliskova placed 3rd.