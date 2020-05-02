Top Kazakhstani forward to stay in HC Barys

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys have officially confirmed the extension of the contract with Kazakhstani forward Roman Starchenko, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The contract has been extended for 2 year. Starchenko is the only Barys puckster to play in Kazakhstan’s national hockey team since the foundation of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Last season the 33-year-old forward played in 58 matches, including the play-off matches, and scored 35 (18+17) points. In total, Starchenko earned 318 (176+142) points in 634 matches in the KHL history.

Starchenko also happens to be the third best sniper in Barys history after Nigel Dawes (217) and Brandon Bochenski (179).