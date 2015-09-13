Top Kazakhstani officials participate in charity run in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov have participated in a charity race in the Kazakh capital this morning.

Organized by the British Kazakh Society, the Astana Marathon's goal is to raise much-needed funds for charitable fund AYALA. Today's traditional charity race has brought together runners from Russia, Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, China and other countries. Karim Massimov, Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and other Kazakhstani officials supported the good cause. All participants paid the compulsory participation fee of £20 or 7,500 tenge.