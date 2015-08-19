Top management of Astana EXPO 2017 reduced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today chairman of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov has presented the staff the new organizational structure.

The number of deputy chairmen of the board has been reduced from 5 to 3, the managing directors - from 9 to 4. The changes also affected a number of departments, some of which have been merged. Total the number of department has reduced from 20 to 18. Mr. A. Yessimov stressed that the new structure of "Astana EXPO-2017" NC is more lightweight and it eliminates duplication of functions and multistaging. According to First Deputy Chairman Alisher Pirmetov annual payroll reduced by almost 150 million tenge. NOTE: JSC "Astana EXPO-2017 NC" was founded in January 15, 2013 for the preparation and holding of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017. The exhibition will be held in Astana from June 10 to September 10, 2017. It is planned that it will be attended by reps from 100 countries, at least 10 international organizations, 10 leading companies of innovative technologies. In general, more than 2 million people are expected to visit the exhibition.