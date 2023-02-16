Top manager of largest insurance company named Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consul in Belgium

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan in a solemn ceremony handed well-known Belgian businessman Joseph M. Lebon the exequatur and patent of the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to West Flanders, East Flanders, Flemish Brabant and Limburg provinces, Kazinform reports.

Reappointed Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan is an executive director of one of the largest Belgian insurance companies Allia Insurance Brokers NV.

Addressing those present the Kazakh Ambassador stressed significance of diplomatic relations of honorary consuls which is an efficient instrument for promoting trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two nations. In his turn, Joseph M. Lebon thanked for confidence and assured that he would exert every effort to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium.

He said there are several important directions of bilateral trade between the two states, including air carriage, logistics of goods and service by rail. There are several transport companies of Belgium doing business with Astana and Almaty entrepreneurs. He also noted significant potential of food exports to Kazakhstan.

Photo: gov.kz