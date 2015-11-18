Top managers of «Samruk-Kazyna» must be professionals with experience in business sphere - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev touched upon the problem of staff turnover during the enlarged sitting of the Government of Kazakhstan today.

The Head of State criticized the work of Chairman of the Board of "Samruk-Kazyna" National Welfare Fund Umirzak Shukeyev saying that the Company's staff turnover was based on the principle of the revolving door, "the way you left the way you came back".

"In foreign countries, top managers are hired in case they are already professionals and have experience in the business sphere. We hire people who have worked all their life in the civil service sphere for the positions of top managers of the National Welfare Fund. Then, they manage the assets of the company the same way they would do in the regional administration or any department. Five of the members of the Board of Directors have not worked in business before. What goals can be reached in this case?," N. Nazarbayev asked addressing Umirzak Shukeyev.

The Leader of the Nation noted that the key positions must be held by professionals with experience in international companies and under the terms that they are going to work the same way as the leadership of Nazarbayev University and Air Astana Company. Moreover, they have to prepare people who will take over in future, N. Nazarbayev thinks.

The President is confident that the principle of meritocracy has to become a standard practice. This principle has to be applied everywhere, in all spheres, the President emphasized.