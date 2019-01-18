Top N. Korean official in D.C. for talks with Pompeo

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM A senior North Korean official arrived in Washington on Thursday apparently for negotiations with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on a second summit between the two sides.

A plane from Beijing carrying Kim Yong-chol, known as one of the closest aides to leader Kim Jong-un, and his entourage touched down at Dulles International Airport, Yonhap reports.

It's the first time that a North Korean government official has flown directly into the U.S. capital without any stopover in another U.S. city.He left the airport through a side door, accompanied by what appeared to be U.S. and North Korean officials, including Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea.

Biegun was seen inside the airport earlier but refused to answer reporters' questions.

Kim, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, is expected to have talks with Pompeo on Friday in a bid to finalize the details of another meeting between the leaders of the Korean War foes.

He will also likely pay a courtesy call on U.S. President Donald Trump and convey to him a letter from Kim Jong-un.

