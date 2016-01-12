EN
    21:47, 12 January 2016

    Top plays of the 2015 NFL season

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It's the beginning of the year and summing up the results of the previous year is quite a common thing these days. So, the NFL is no exception and the team of specialists of the NFL compiled a video of the best plays of 2015.

    Some people might say they do not understand American football, but with this video you do not have to understand anything. It's just a good captivating video intended for entertaining purposes. Thus, do not try to understand this sport, just watch it.

