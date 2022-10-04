Top police official removed as probe into Indonesian football tragedy progresses

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Amid seething anger among the public, the Indonesian government removed a top police official and nine other personnel over the football tragedy that hit the Southeast Asian nation over the weekend, Anadolu Agency reports.

Dedy Prasetyo, Indonesian national police spokesperson, said late on Monday that senior Police Commissioner Adjundant Ferli Hidayat has been «officially dismissed» from his position as the chief of Malang Resort police.

Nine other police personnel, who are undergoing interrogation, from East Java police have also been «dismissed,» he added.

Indonesian officials launched a probe after 125 people were killed during a stampede and riots during a football game on Saturday night.

After supporters of the losing home team stormed the pitch in the Kanjuruhan football stadium, Malang, in East Java province on late Saturday, officers fired tear gas to disperse them, triggering the stampede and cases of suffocation. The injured were treated at around eight health facilities.

Prasetyo said police had examined 20 witnesses as part of a criminal investigation into the tragedy.

Videos of the incident showing cops «committing excessive acts beyond their authority» are also being probed.

Of 125 deceased, 33 are children, including eight girls and 25 boys.

President Joko Widodo is expected to visit the victims' families on Thursday.

According to police estimates, around 40,000 spectators attended the game, with 3,000 of them rushing into the stadium.

The government is paying 50 million rupiahs ($3,268) as compensation to the families of the 125 victims.





Photo: Getty Images











