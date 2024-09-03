Top priority is to properly implement President’s Address to the Nation, Kazakh PM

Today’s Government meeting chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov focused on the development of the State-of-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev titled Just Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Public Optimism, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Prime Minister said the President’s Address to the Nation is an important document featuring the current challenges and priorities.

He said the key priority is to properly implement the President’s Address.

Bektenov stressed the need to efficiently utilize budgetary means and improve the country’s investment climate calling on the state bodies to thoroughly work at all tasks outlined in the Address.

He also noted the President’s Address is a strategic priority for the Government and Kazakhstan’s society at large. It is a plan of action with certain tasks and target indicators. The Government’s goal is to raise household income. The creation of a favorable business environment, providing jobs to people nd rational disbursement of the state budget will let achieve significant economic growth. He reminded that the President said economic growth should be accompanied by a reduction of social inequality and strengthening of the middle class.

The Head of State also prioritized the real economic sector development, including industry, energy, gas sector, transport complex, ecology and digitalization issues. The Prime Minister set several tasks to have the President’s Address implemented.