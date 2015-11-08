EN
    13:29, 08 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Top-seeded Kazakh tennis player Popko stunned in Tunisia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko has crashed out of the ITF Tunisia F30 Futures tournament in Tunisia after being eliminated in semifinals, Kazinform has learnt from the ITF's official website.

    Top-seed Popko was toppled by Anis Ghorbel from Tunisia in a three-set match 7-6, 4-6, 2-6. In the final Ghorbel will face Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles. The prize fund of the tournament totals $10,000.

