    13:40, 22 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Top seeded Kazakh tennis player stunned in China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has crashed out of the ITF tennis tournament in Suzhou, China after being eliminated in quarterfinals, Sports.kz reports.

    Ying-Ying Duan of China routed top seed Putintseva in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinal match.

    This was the first time world №114 Duan and the 20-year-old Putintseva met. In semis Duan will play against the winner of Japanese Hiroko Kuwata vs. Slovak Kristina Kucova quarterfinal. The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.

