UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM The United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed deep sadness on learning of the Russian airline that crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 passengers and crew on board.

"The Secretary-General sends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of the Russian Federation," said a statement issued by his spokesperson in New York.

Echoing the sentiment, Taleb Rifai, Secretary-General of UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) also expressed sorrow after the Kogalymavia flight crashed in Central Sinai.

"It was with great sorrow that we learned about this tragic accident and we express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims at this difficult moment", said Mr. Rifai in a statement.

UNWTO conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims as well as to the Russian people on behalf of the international tourism community.

According to media reports, the crash was caused most likely due to an unidentified technical failure, as there is no indication of any terrorist action.

Source: UN News Centre