Top UN officials urge stronger support for Syrians and host communities amid escalating violence

GENEVA. KAZINFORM "We are deeply shaken and distraught by the brutality and utter disregard for civilian lives we are witnessing in Eastern Ghouta and other parts of Syria today," said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, UN Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock in a joint press release.

"We are urging an immediate ceasefire, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and unfettered humanitarian access to Eastern Ghouta, swift evacuation of sick and injured people and safe passage for civilians wishing to leave," they said.

"Now more than ever, it is critical to sustain and reinforce international support to the neighboring countries and communities hosting some 5.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. They continue to provide a profound service to humanity at a time when inside Syria, inhumanity seems to be prevailing," they added.

According to the UN, nearly seven years of relentless violence in Syria has displaced half of Syria's population, including 6.1 million internally displaced, and 5.5 million Syrians living as refugees in the region.

Despite the generosity of the neighboring countries, most Syrian refugee families - and many in their host communities - fall below the poverty line and struggle to meet basic needs, the release said.

In December last year, UN agencies and some 270 non-governmental organizations released the 2018 Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan seeking $4.4 billion to support Syrian refugees and host communities in neighboring countries.

The Plan aims to provide protection for refugee populations, education, health, food security, livelihoods, and water and sanitation services to vulnerable groups.

The UN Security Council is considering adopting a resolution that would establish a 30-day ceasefire across Syria.