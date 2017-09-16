Top Uzbek state honor goes to Nursultan Nazarbayev

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received the prestigious state honor - El-yurt Hurmati ("Respected by people and homeland") order during his state visit to Uzbekistan on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent in Uzbekistan reports.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the corresponding decree on September 15, 2017.



President Nazarbayev was honored with the order in recognition for his merits in deepening and expanding traditional friendship and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as well as strengthening international cooperation for the sake of peace and progress.

