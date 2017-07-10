Top-visited EXPO-2017 pavilions ranking updated

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director of the Department for work with international participants of "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Iliya Orazakov revealed what pavilions are the most popular at Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform reports.

According to Orazakov, the company constantly released the ranking of the most popular pavilions and the Russian, Uzbek, German, Indian and South Korean pavilions remains the favorites among visitors.



"The African Pavilion has been added to the ranking recently. We see that our guests pay a lot of attention to exotic countries of the African region," Iliya Orazakov said.



He added that there were no incidents during the exhibition.



In his words, participants talk to guests of the exhibition and try to make the event as comfortable and welcoming as possible.