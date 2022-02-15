Topical issues of strengthening political and economic cooperation discussed at meeting with EU ambassadors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The European Union member states are interested in further strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan as well as consistently supporting the course of political and socio-economic modernization of the country pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This and other topical issues on the common agenda were discussed today at the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi with the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union accredited in the country, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Intensification of investment, trade, economic, political, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, current situation in Kazakhstan after the tragic events last January, as well as the discussion of priorities for further bilateral and multilateral cooperation were the main topics of the meeting.

In his remarks, Minister Tileuberdi informed the European colleagues about the main approaches of the country’s leadership towards building a New Kazakhstan in light of the consequences of the Tragic January and confirmed the state’s commitment to further democratic transformations.

«We have built strong relations with the European Union based on trust, mutual respect and common priorities. These relations are supported by a reliable partnership in ensuring global and regional security, dynamic trade cooperation, as well as strong political ties,» noted the minister.

During the meeting, Timur Zhaksylykov, First Vice-Minister of the National Economy of Kazakhstan, informed the European diplomats about the main results of the country’s economic development in 2021, and focused specifically on the urgent tasks set before the Government in light of the January events.

«President Tokayev put forward a number of important initiatives, the implementation of which will form a new economic foundation of the country. Currently, the Ministry of National Economy is actively working on coordination and approval of the Action Programme of the Government of Kazakhstan for 2022 aimed at stimulating inclusive economic growth, ensuring macroeconomic stability and development of entrepreneurship,» emphasized the vice-minister.

Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, said, «For the EU, Kazakhstan is an important partner. We remain committed to our dialogue in the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreements (EPCA) and will continue to support Kazakhstan in the ongoing reform process, including political reforms and democratisation.» According to the ambassador, European partners also understand the complexity of the recent events, and in this regard, they note the importance of an objective investigation and look forward to the release by the competent Kazakh authorities of the preliminary results of the investigation. In this context, participants of the meeting highlighted the information that the Prosecutor General’s Office has opened 170 criminal cases following complaints of violations in the investigation process.

According to the French ambassador Didier Canesse, «the French Presidency of the European Council (in the first half of 2022) is aimed at strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan, which is a key partner for us in Central Asia.» Among the regional priorities of the presidency, the ambassador mentioned the full implementation of the provisions of the EU-Kazakhstan EPCA, including the agenda for further democratic transition in Kazakhstan; the post-COVID economic recovery and investment climate; the building of a green economy; and ensuring sustainable connectivity in Central Asia and with Europe.

During the exchange of views, the European diplomats expressed their support for the programme of socio-economic and political reforms in the country, noting the EU/s readiness for further constructive dialogue with Kazakhstan on the rule of law and democratisation to strengthen the EU-Kazakhstan partnership. In this context they noted the important role of effective interaction between the authorities and civil society, including via platforms such as the National Public Trust Council and the Consultative and Consultative Body under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan titled «Human Dimension Dialogue Platform.»

In general, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss a wide range of bilateral and multilateral co-operation issues and to exchange views on further deepening political dialogue and expanding trade, economic and investment co-operation.