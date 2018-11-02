EN
    20:55, 02 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Toqayev, Matviyenko discuss inter-parliamentary contacts development

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to Moscow, Senate Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament Qassym-Jomart Toqayev met with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

    The parties discussed the issues of bilateral agenda including development of inter-parliamentary ties.

    Toqayev said that allied relations of Kazakhstan and Russia have been an important factor of ensuring stability in the Eurasian continent. The parties hailed the activity of the Cooperation Commission with the participation of the upper chamber deputies of the Kazakh and Russian parliaments.

    Qassym-Jomart Toqayev congratulated Valentina Matviyenko on the oncoming 25th Jubilee of the Federation Council  of Russia's Federal Assembly. The Senate Speaker expressed confidence that the experience gained by the deputy corps will let improve wellbeing of the Russian citizens.

    Besides, the head of the Kazakh delegation welcomed the outcomes of the Second Eurasian Women's Forum held in Saint Petersburg in September.

    Qassym-Jomart Toqayev came to Moscow for a working visit.

