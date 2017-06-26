Tories, DUP reach agreement to support May's minority govr't

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionists has signed a deal with the Conservatives to support PM Theresa May's minority government, Kazinform has learned from Xinhua .

Sources close to the negotiations say about one billion British pounds (1.27 billion U.S. dollars) in concessions have been made to Northern Ireland's largest party in exchange for support from its 10 MPs on key votes in the House of Commons.

The deal came after two weeks of talks between the parties since the election resulted in a hung parliament.

The agreement was signed at Downing Street by Conservative party chief whip Gavin Williamson and the DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, while party leaders Theresa May and Arlene Foster watched on.