Torrential rain and heat forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

Kazhydromet national weather service forecasts torrential rain and heat in most parts of Kazakhstan on May 11-13, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the met service, frontal clouds coming from Iran will grip western regions, which will cause torrential rain and thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall, hail and temperatures decrease are possible.

Northern and central parts will see intermittent rain with thunderstorm, with temperatures rising to +22+27°C.

Meanwhile, southern and eastern areas will see unstable weather, with abundant rain, hailfall, and gusting wind. Nevertheless, daytime temperatures may reach +20+32°C, Kazhydromet says.