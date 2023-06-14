Torrential rain stops Rome metro

ROME. KAZINFORM - Torrential rain halted traffic on Rome's metro A line Tuesday, ANSA reports.

After the violent thunderstorms, interventions were required on electrical protections, municipal transport company ATAC said.

There were several infiltrations on the A and C lines, and on the latter, a panel was partially dislodged at the Malatesta station.

No people were hurt.

The area was cordoned off.

Elsewhere in the Italian capital, two motorists were rescued from a flooded underpass.