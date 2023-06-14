EN
    15:13, 14 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Torrential rain stops Rome metro

    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Torrential rain halted traffic on Rome's metro A line Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    After the violent thunderstorms, interventions were required on electrical protections, municipal transport company ATAC said.

    There were several infiltrations on the A and C lines, and on the latter, a panel was partially dislodged at the Malatesta station.
    No people were hurt.
    The area was cordoned off.
    Elsewhere in the Italian capital, two motorists were rescued from a flooded underpass.


