15:13, 14 June 2023 | GMT +6
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
ROME. KAZINFORM - Torrential rain halted traffic on Rome's metro A line Tuesday, ANSA reports.
After the violent thunderstorms, interventions were required on electrical protections, municipal transport company ATAC said.
There were several infiltrations on the A and C lines, and on the latter, a panel was partially dislodged at the Malatesta station.
No people were hurt.
The area was cordoned off.
Elsewhere in the Italian capital, two motorists were rescued from a flooded underpass.