ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Torrential rains are forecast to douse Almaty city until June 22.

According to Kazhydromet, mercury will go up to 23-27°C at daytime in the upcoming days. Weather without precipitation is expected on June 23.



Streets, highways, residential complexes and tube are flooded in Almaty city due to torrential rains today. The rainy weather even caused traffic jams in the city.