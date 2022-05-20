Torrential showers in store for Kazakhstan May 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in the northeast and center of Kazakhstan on Friday, May 20. Heavy downpour, showers, thunderstorms, hail, gusty wind with dust storm, and fog are forecast for most regions of the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts ranging from 15-20 mps to 23-28 mps is set to hit parts of North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau, Aktobe, Almaty, Akmola, Turkestan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Kyzylorda regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of thunderstorm, hail, and squall will be high in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.

Thunderstorm is forecast for Aktobe, Akmola, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket the west of Aktobe region at night.

High fire hazard will persist in parts of East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.