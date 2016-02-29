Tory and Quinn Carlsons killed in U.S. were adopted 13 years ago in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tory and Quinn Carlsons, the teenagers killed in the U.S., were adopted 13 years ago in Kazakhstan at the age of 5 and 3 respectively.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, Timur Daniyarovich Koktiyev (Tory Carlson), born 1997, and Damir Dulatovich Abdrakhmanov (Quinn Carlson), born 1999, were the natives of Kokshetau city of Akmola region and were fostered at a Shchuchinsk-based orphanage.

The decision of the Shchuchinsk District Court on adoption of Timur Koktiyev and D.Abdrakhmanov entered into force in July 2002.

Timur was 5 and Damir was 3 when they were adopted.

Adoptive parents are Terry Williams Carlson, born 1957, and Lana Jane Carlson, born 1966, residents of Seattle, Washington, the U.S.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan will thoroughly follow the situation and will coordinate its work together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall that, on Friday, David Campbell, a resident of Belfair city, Washington State, shot his wife Lana Carlson and her adopted sons, 18-year-old Tory and 16-year-old Quinn to death.

In connection with the death of the two teenagers, which occurred February 26, 2016 in Belfair city, the Office of Ombudsman of Kazakhstan confirmed the following information:

"It is confirmed that the victims of the tragedy, 16 and 18-year-old teenagers, were adopted by the U.S. citizens in Kazakhstan, but they were not in the consular register of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the U.S. However, the Embassy demands the details of their adoption. Since the 18-year-old victim reached a legal age he had to make a choice between the citizenship of Kazakhstan and the U.S., however, there is no information if he should be considered a citizen of Kazakhstan or the U.S. now."