Total COVID-19 caseload rises in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 6,452 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,561. With 832 daily infections, Karaganda region is second. Nur-Sultan city has posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 617.

Aktobe region has reported 452 daily coronavirus cases, Almaty region – 390, Atyrau region – 317, Pavlodar region – 342, Shymkent city – 275, Kostanay region – 262, Akmola region – 261, Kyzylorda region – 206, Mangistau region – 200, Zhambyl region – 187, East Kazakhstan region – 172, North Kazakhstan region – 169, and West Kazakhstan region – 130.

79 more infections have been logged in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported a total of 767,701 coronavirus cases.