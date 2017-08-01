Total health insurance fund revenue exceeds KZT 800 million

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the updated information as of July this year, the total amount received by the Social Health Insurance Fund has exceeded 800 million tenge, Fund Board Chairman Yelena Bakhmutova said at the government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On July 1, the law on transferral of contributions and deductions was put in force. We have already started receiving them since July 1. As of July 27, KZT548.2 million has been received. Of which 38% and 62% are deductions and contributions respectively", Yelena Bakhmutova said.

She also noted that 44 percent of the receipts are advance payments made by individual entrepreneurs for the second half of this year. The leaders in the payment of deductions and contributions are four regions, namely East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay and Almaty regions, totaling 49 percent of the fund's revenues.

"As of July 27, money has been paid for 235,000 individuals. According to updated data for July, the total amount of receipts has exceeded KZT800 million, while the number of the individuals for whom the deductions and contributions were paid has exceeded 384,000 people," Ms. Bakhmutova said.

The Chairman of the Board of the Social Health Insurance Fund also added that the major cash inflow will be coming in August.

"Therefore, we expect that in August, about KZT4.5 billion will be received, and, in general, the July trend stays within the forecast. Basic deductions for the current year equal KZT27 billion," Yelena Bakhmutova summed up.