Total names Kazakh man its General Director in Tunisia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Total, the French oil and gas giant, named Kazakh Mansur Zhakupov its General Director in Tunisia, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24.

During his tenure with Total, Zhakupov held various posts in Gabon, Nigeria, Qatar and Angola.



Headquartered in Paris, Total is the world's fourth largest oil and gas company after Royal Dutch Shell, British Petroleum and ExxonMobil.



Mansur Zhakupov is a graduate of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, École Polytechnique, Texas A&M University, IFP School. He also holds Executive MBA degree from HEC Paris.