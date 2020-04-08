Total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan rises to 718

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9 more new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, including 1 new case in Nur-Sultan city, 4 new cases in Kyrylorda region, 1 new case in Turkestan region, and 3 new cases in Shymkent city, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

There are 718 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 223 cases in Nur-Sultan, 119 cases in Almaty city, 55 cases in Karaganda region, 43 cases in Akmola region, 36 cases in Atyrau region, 45 cases in Zhambyl region, 23 cases in Shymkent city, 6 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 10 cases in Almaty region, 11 cases in Aktobe region, 25 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case in Pavlodar region, 6 cases in Mangistau region, 76 cases in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 34 cases in Turkestan region, and 3 cases in Kostanay region.

As of today, 7 people died of coronavirus in Kazakhstan.