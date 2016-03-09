Total solar eclipse sweeps across parts of Indonesia

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - A total solar eclipse swept across Indonesia on Wednesday morning from Sumatra Island in the west to the Spice Islands in the east, Kyodo reports.

Witnessed by about 10,000 foreign tourists and scientists in addition to some 100,000 local tourists, the eclipse was visible across 12 of the country's 34 provinces from about 6:20 a.m.

Indonesia is the only country to experience this year's total solar eclipse. The northern part of Australia and some areas of Southeast Asia were able to view a partial solar eclipse.

Traditional rituals and ceremonies took place across the country in efforts to shorten the eclipse, as in local beliefs it signaled bad luck.

Indonesians believe that an eclipse happens because an evil giant eats the sun. The giant wants to take revenge against the Sun God because the former had his head decapitated by the God of Gods for stealing the eternal water.

The giant always tries to eat Sun God, but every time the latter is eaten, he can escape from the throat of the giant.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and the three then align precisely.