Totalitarianism crimes left marks on our people’s consciousness, Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President posted a tweet on the occasion of May 31, the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions and Famine, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his tweet, the Head of State said today we are paying tribute to the victims of political repressions and famine. Crimes of totalitarianism left marks on our people’s consciousness. It is crucial to continue exploring those grim pages of history re-establishing justice for those innocent people who endured suffering. The duty of everyone is to learn the frightful lesson of the past and to make everything possible to avoid such events in the future.