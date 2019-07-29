Tour de France finished with traditional bunch sprint on Champs Elysees

NUR-SULTAN – PARIS. KAZINFORM - The 2019 Tour de France finished today with the traditional bunch sprint on the Champs Elysees, won by Caleb Ewan. Before the sprint, Omar Fraile was part of a four-man breakaway that was able to stay in front of the pack until the final lap. Astana Pro Team finished the Tour with two-stage podium finishes, one by Pello Bilbao and one of Alexey Lutsenko, the team’s press office informs.

Kazakh champion Lutsenko also finished nineteenth in the general classification.

«I think we can be proud of the way we kept fighting in this Tour de France, even after our leader Jakob Fuglsang crashed out of the race. Of course, we had hoped for a stage win and a good result overall, but that’s cycling. We showed ourselves and we took every opportunity to attack. Alexey Lutsenko finished in the top 20 of the GC, which is a good performance of him. We’ll learn from this Grand Tour and from now on we focus on the next races, so we can continue performing like how we started this season. I’m sure there’s still more to come, as we have very talented riders that are ready to work hard for a good result,» said sports director Dmitriy Fofonov.