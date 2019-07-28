Tour de France Stage 20: Astana again in attack on final mountain stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Tour de France is coming to the end with the last mountain stage of this edition of the race. Due to difficult weather conditions, the 20th stage from Albertville to Val Thorens has been shortened to just 59.5 km and, actually, has included just one monstrous climb to Val Thorens, Astana Pro Team’s press office informs.

Immediately from the start after a set of attacks, a big group of riders went away to try to organize the breakaway of the day. Three riders of Astana Pro Team, Omar Fraile, Magnus Cort, and Gorka Izagirre have joined that group, while Cort was one of the first riders who attacked from the peloton.



«We had a short and intense stage and our plan was to go in a breakaway, hoping that the GC guys would give us some time. We were up there in front from the start and finally, we went on a break together with Omar and Gorka. Until the bottom of the climb, we had a 2-minute gap, but that was not enough. Omar was the strongest from our team today, he did a good race. I also felt good, but admit I was a bit tired after yesterday’s efforts. Anyway, I finish this Tour de France in a good shape and I am happy with it,» said Magnus Cort.



With 10 km to go just a small group of 5 riders remained in the lead of the race and Astana’s Omar Fraile was among them. A bit later, a powerful attack of the Italian Vincenzo Nibali brought him a solo stage win.



«I felt quite good today and once I went in a break, I did my best to stay in front. At the beginning of the climb I dropped from the leading group, but later I could recover a bit and then my sports director asked me if I can try to counterattack to join the group of Nibali, I did it and I succeeded. Yeah, I had good legs today, but it was impossible to answer to the attack of Nibali. Anyway, the Tour is coming to its end. After being sick for some time, I am recovering step by step and I am feeling like I am really improving. That gives me some additional motivation,» explained Omar Fraile.



Today’s stage became the last battle between the GC favorites. At the end of the day, the Colombian Egan Bernal has defended his lead in the general classification and, practically, guaranteed the overall victory at the Tour de France 2019.



The Kazakh champion Alexey Lutsenko, who did a very brave race, in the general classification, is at 19th position.



The Tour de France will end tomorrow with a traditional stage to the Champs Elysee in Paris (128 km).