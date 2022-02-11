Tour de la Provence. Samuele Battistella makes 4th in prologue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Samuele Battistella made a solid start at the Tour de la Provence (2.Pro) in France, which began today with a seven-kilometer-long prologue in Berre-l’Étang.

The Astana Qazaqstan Team rider finished fourth, losing just 15 seconds to the World Champion Filippo Ganna, who won the stage, the Team’s official website reads.

«Well, I am quite happy with the way the race turned out for me. This winter I worked a lot on my TT bike position and I improved a lot, so I was confident I could get a good result here. The route suited me well and I was motivated to try my best for a high place. Well, I am fourth at the end of the day and this results in my first race inspire me ahead of the entire season», – said Samuele Battistella.