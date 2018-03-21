Tour de Langkawi: Astana's Minali wins Stage 4, dedicates victory to Scarponi
Minali finished in 4:10:14 followed by another Italian Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF) and Malaysian Mohd Hariff Saleh of the Terengganu Cycling Team.
Canadian Adam de Vos of Rally Cycling tops the general classification (16:55:45), while Minali is in fourth place in 1 minute and 9 seconds behind the leader.
Riccardo Minali dedicated his victory to his team-mate and fellow countryman Michele Scarponi who died last year in a road accident during training.
It’s a second stage win for Italian sprinter @riccardominali of @AstanaTeam, who dedicates his Stage 4 victory at @ltdlofficial to fallen teammate Michele Scarponi | via @Eurosport @Eurosport_UK @EurosportAUS @EurosportAsia @Eurosport_IT @Eurosport_NL #homeofcycing #ltdl2018 pic.twitter.com/psnFbdFTBd— Aaron S. Lee (@aaronshanelee) March 21, 2018