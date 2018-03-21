EN
    16:53, 21 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Tour de Langkawi: Astana's Minali wins Stage 4, dedicates victory to Scarponi

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italian sprinter of Astana Pro Team Ricardo Minali won Stage 4 of Tour Langkawi in Pekan, Malaysia, SPORTINFORM refers to Cyclingnews.com.

    Minali finished in 4:10:14 followed by another Italian Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF) and Malaysian Mohd Hariff Saleh of the Terengganu Cycling Team.

    Canadian Adam de Vos of Rally Cycling tops the general classification (16:55:45), while Minali is in fourth place in 1 minute and 9 seconds behind the leader.

    Riccardo Minali dedicated his victory to his team-mate and fellow countryman Michele Scarponi who died last year in a road accident during training.

