Tour de Langkawi: Astana's Tleubayev finishes third at Stage 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rider of Kazakhstan's Astana Pro Team Ruslan Tleubayev came in third in the seventh stage of Tour de Langkawi multiple stage bicycle race held in Malaysia, SPORTINFORM reports.

Italian Manuel Belletti of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec (5:08:23) finished first. Albanian Eugert Zhupa of Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia and Ruslan Tleubayevwere placed second and third, respectively.

Russian Artyom Ovechkin of Terengganu Cycling Team remains the leader of the overall standings. Finishing 1 minute 2 seconds behind the leader, Astana Pro Team's Evgeniy Gidich is 7th.