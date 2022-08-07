EN
    11:40, 07 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Tour de Pologne. Samuele Battistella takes his 1st WorldTour Top-10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Samuele Battistella has spent a very good week in Poland, for the first time in his career taking a Top-10 placement in the General Classification of a WorldTour stage race. The Italian rider finished 7th in the overall standings of the Tour de Pologne on August 5, Astana Qazaqstan Team informs.

    «I am really happy with the way I spent this week and with my result. Especially because it comes after a difficult period of bad luck and sickness. After I had to abandon Tour de France even before the start, it was not easy to keep my motivation high and to continue working hard for the new goals. So, now I am happy I am here at this point with a solid result in a WorldTour race and with a good form which I can continue building up for the next goals,» said Samuele Battistella.


    Photo: @Gettysport


