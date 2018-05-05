Tour de Yorkshire: Astana's Cort takes Stage 2, race lead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After an impressive sprint uphill, Magnus Cort won Stage 2 of Tour de Yorkshire. The Danish rider of Astana Pro Team finished in front of Greg van Avermaet and Eduard Prades. Because of the win, he's also the new leader of the race with 4 seconds advantage on Van Avermaet, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Today was really hard and it was a tough climb to the finish line. I really had to turn myself inside out during the climb, so I'm really happy with this win. Everyone was riding on their limit on the climb, so I just closed my eyes and went for it, resulting in this win and in the race lead. The team did a great job today, and we will try to defend the leader jersey, said Magnus Cort.

Stage 2 of Tour de Yorkshire started in Barnsley and finished uphill in Ilkley. The Cote the Cow and Calf was the final climb of the day, with the finish on the top. Clearly a day for the puncheurs in the peloton.

After a breakaway of 6 riders, including Laurens de Vreese who took the maximum amount of points at the KOM of the first climb of the day, the day's breakaway took off with 4 riders. This breakaway was able to stay in the front of the peloton for almost the whole stage, but with 17 kilometer to go, everything was back together climbing the Old Pool Bank. A reduced peloton remained after this climb, heading for the final climb to the finish.

At the final climb, Magnus Cort waited for the final 50 meters before outsprinting the field, finishing on top of the Cow and Calf climb.

It was good to see Laurens de Vreese in the first part of the race, and the team did a great job of protecting Magnus Cort for the final. Oscar Gatto was bringing Magnus Cort to the first positions before the final climb. From that point he took the risk and of course he had good legs, which resulted in this fantastic win. So after all a good team performance today, we're really happy and we will try to defend this position, said sport director Lars Michaelsen after the finish.

The first day of Magnus Cort in the leader jersey is at Stage 3, from Richmond to Scarborough (184km).