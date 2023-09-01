Tour of Bulgaria: Michele Gazzoli wins final stage, takes 2nd in GC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The newcomer of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Michele Gazzoli won the final stage of the Tour of Bulgaria, ended with a bunch sprint on the streets of Shumen, Kazinform reports citing the team's press office.

This victory allowed Michele to move up in the General Classification of the race and to reach the final podium: Gazzoli finished second overall.

«Well, it was a nice victory today and I am happy with it. I can say the final with a bit of uphill suited me well, so it was nice to win this final stage. I am a bit disappointed that I could not reach the victory in the General Classification, but the race was very open from the first and until the very last day and it was not easy at to all to control it. Today we tried our best to change the situation, we tried to make the race hard for the rivals, but there were not that many difficulties on the route where we could make a great selection. However, the second place in the GC is still a good result. Anyway, the team worked perfectly today and in general during this week. I am really grateful to the boy for such a great support! It was something special for me», – said Michele Gazzoli.