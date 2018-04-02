Tour of Flanders: Despite hard crash Astana's Valgren finishes in 4th

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Michael Valgren finished 4th after a hard crash earlier in the race, the team's press service reports.

Magnus Cort also made it into the top 20 with a 20th place. The team's leader of today, Alexey Lutsenko, was not able to get back on the bike after the same crash where Valgren was involved. Niki Terpstra won the race after a solo, just in front of Mads Pedersen. Valgren rode to the finish with Philippe Gilbert, finishing just behind him.



"It took a long time for the breakaway went, and Truls Korsaeth did a great job covering it. The weather conditions were very tough, but that was for everybody. And then there was this big, big crash before we went on the Muur van Geraardsbergen because everyone was nervous. When I felt, I thought my race was over. But there started a big team effort, everyone helped me to get back. I really got a lot of help at the important climbs and cobblestones, so I'm happy with this strong team performance. At the end, being 4th in Flanders is a big result. Of course, I wanted to go for the podium, but with the amount of energy I spent early in the race I'm happy with this result," said Michael Valgren.

In a fantastic atmosphere at the Grote Markt in Antwerp, Belgium, the team was presented to all the fans before they took off for a cruel 265 kilometers through Flanders. A fast first hour of the race, before the traditional breakaway was created. The 8 riders were in front of the race for the first 190 kilometers. Behind them, the race heated up with 100 kilometers to go, going for the Oude Kwaremont. At that point, there was a huge crash, with our Alexey Lutsenko and Michael Valgren involved. Valgren was able to get on his bike and continue, but Lutsenko couldn't get back up and had to abandon the race by ambulance. After examination in the hospital, he could go back to the team bus without major injuries.

At that point, Magnus Cort showed his strength by attacking at the Oude Kwaremont. Until the final time at the same climb, he was in the front of the race, even in the leading group for a short while. Meanwhile, Michael Valgren managed to get back with the help of his teammates, especially Truls Korsaeth, Laurens de Vreese, Hugo Houle and Oscar Gatto. In the final 25 kilometers, he was able to go with the favorites on the final time Oude Kwaremont. At the final climb of the day, the Paterberg, he was not able to follow but again he came back in the same group. This group was not able to close the gap to Niki Terpstra and Mads Pedersen, so Michael Valgren decided to attack going for the final kilometer.

Together with Philippe Gilbert, Michael Valgren rode to the finish line, finishing just behind him in a 4th place. Magnus Cort finished 20th place.

"I was feeling good today, and I could stay in the front for a long time. Because of this, it was no problem when I lost some time on the climbs, as I was still in one of the first groups. But going for the final climbs, my legs were empty and I was not able to follow the group with Michael Valgren anymore. After all, I think we did a great job with the team," said Magnus Cort.

Photo courtesy of Bettiniphoto