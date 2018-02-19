Tour of Oman: Alexy Lutsenko, Astana team win final classification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team has dominated in this edition of the Tour of Oman: the Kazakh leader of the team Alexey Lutsenko won the final general classification, young rising star Miguel Angel Lopez took second podium place and won the white jersey of the best young rider, while the whole Astana won the overall team's classification, the team's press service reports.

"Now, after finish in Muscat I can say I am happy with my victory. It is so nice to win in your first race of the season! I did a lot of work this winter, it was my goal to be on form for the start of the season and, finally, I am here, at the podium as the winner. It was not a plan to try to win in Oman, but I felt really good the whole week here and also the team was absolutely fantastic! So, now I am coming back to Europe and already next weekend I will open my Classics season in Belgium. Despite this overall victory, the Classics are my biggest goal for the first half of the season, so I am really motivated to do it well," Alexey Lutsenko said after the finish.

"I am happy with my team and this start of our season. Indeed, we have spent a very productive offseason period, did a huge amount of work and our team is on the right way for the biggest goals of the year. The team looks strong from the very first race, we already have scored a number of nice victories and podium places. Here in Oman, we saw a strong, united and well-balanced team. I am happy with Alexey Lutsenko, our Kazakh leader, he is progressing really well, and I hope he will do some nice things in the Classic season. Also, Miguel Angel Lopez showed he is ready for the season and for the big goals he put in front of him. All the team was at the high level in this race and with the final team's victory we proved it once again," concluded general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.

The final 6th stage of the Tour of Oman has been held between Al Mouj Muscat and Matrah Cornich. It was a fast 135,5 km race with two climbs and three laps in the city center of Muscat. Astana Team did this stage quite perfectly, keeping under control the race situation and protecting both leaders, Alexey Lutsenko and Miguel Angel Lopez.

In the final sprint Astana's Magnus Cort, the winner of stage 4, finished fourth, just behind the Top-3 of the stage: Alexander Kristoff, the winner, Brian Coquard (2nd) and Giacomo Nizzolo (3rd).

As the stage ended with a bunch sprint, the general classification did not get any changes, so right after the finish, Alexey Lutsenko was named as the final winner of the 2018 Tour of Oman!

Photo credit: ©Bettiniphoto