Tour of Rhodes. Alessandro Romele claims 1st victory in stage two

The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Alessandro Romele won Stage Two of the Tour of Rhodes in Greece, Kazinform News Agency learned from the team's official website.

The second stage of the Tour of Rhodes with a distance of 158 kilometers started in Rhodes and finished in Kalithies. Alessandro Romele was the strongest in the bunch sprint and achieved the team’s first victory in the 2024 season.

“It was a tough race from the start till the very finish. We as a team worked perfectly and controlled the situation. We were always altogether and in front, which helped us to save energy for the final where we were together with Nico and Alex. My first intention was to actually do the lead out for Nico but with 100 meters to go I saw that I can continue further. I am very glad to win and I hope we can do a good job tomorrow as well”, Alessandro Romele says.