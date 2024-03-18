Tour of Rhodes: Alessandro Romele takes final stage, 2nd in Gc

Astana Qazaqstan Development Team ends its Greek campaign on a high note, taking another stage win and the second podium place in the General Classification at the Tour of Rhodes, Kazinform News Agency learned from the team’s website.

After March 16 solid success and well-deserved win in the bunch sprint in Stage 2 of the race, Alessandro Romele once again proved to be the strongest at the finish line, winning Stage 3 in a sprint from a small group of leaders. This result allowed Romele to move up in the General Classification and to finish the race as the runner-up.

Besides, Alessandro won the white jersey of the best young rider, while Astana Qazaqstan Development Team was awarded as the best team of the race.

Thus, Astana Qazaqstan Development Team finishes its Greek campaign with two stage victories (Alessandro Romele, Tour of Rhodes), second place in the GC (Alessandro Romele, Tour of Rhodes), third place in the GC (Mattia Negrente, Visit South Aegean Islands) and a bunch of stage podiums and Top-10, including the fourth place in the Rhodes GP (Alessandro Romele).