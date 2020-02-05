Tourism dept recommends tour operators restricting travel to 27 countries due to coronavirus

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city tourism department has recommended tour operators to suspend activities in organizing tours to the countries which confirmed coronavirus cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Sabina Amankeldy, head of the city’s tourism department, this measure was taken to prevent spreading of the novel coronavirus infection in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The department recommends suspending activities in organizing tours to 27 countries including China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Macau, South Korea, USA, France, Germany, UAE, Canada, Italy, Vietnam, India, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, Russia, Cambodia, Finland, Spain and Sweden.

The department also reminded that until July 1 Kazakhstan has temporarily suspended 72-hour visa-free regime for Chinese citizens transit through the international airports of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda and Taraz.

It should be noted that beginning from February 3 the current year all flights arriving from China have been suspended.