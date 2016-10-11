Tourism development discussed in Astana ahead of EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Development of the tourism industry and improvement of the English language proficiency was discussed at a forum at the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University in Astana on Tuesday.

The forum themed "Tourism and English language for EXPO 2017" became a platform for cooperation between participants of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.



Marat Igaliyev, Director of Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development, greeted the participants of the forum and urged Kazakhstani students to learn foreign languages.



"Many students major in Tourism Management and then graduate. They have good theoretical knowledge, but the problem is they do not speak English. Nowadays, one must know several languages to be competitive at the global labor market. Today, knowledge of Chinese is as valuable as English," Igaliyev stressed.



He added that EXPO 2017 can become a perfect platform for those who want to use their potential and join the volunteer movement.

Manager of the Promotion and Tourism Department of JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017" Saule Bulebayeva revealed that over 5 million guests are expected to visit the exhibition.



"We must greet them and offer the best service. To date, 104 countries and 17 international organizations have confirmed their participation. Kazakhstan introduced a visa-free regime with a number of countries, so tourists from those countries don't have to worry about visas," Ms Bulebayeva said.



She added that the exhibition is widely promoted in the countries that have confirmed their participation.



A job fair with the participation of tourist and translation agencies as well as volunteer organizations was held after the forum.