    14:34, 08 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Tourism exhibition of Kazakhstan and Russia underway in Petropavlovsk

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A tourist exhibition New approaches and trends in the development of tourism in Kazakhstan and Russia has kicked off in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    The exhibition is held within the framework of the 15th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum and dedicated to the development of tourism. Over 40 exhibitors familiarize guests of the event with peculiarities of their regions.

    Attending the opening ceremony of the exhibition were akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov, Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, and head of the Federal Tourism Agency of the Russian Federation Oleg Safonov.

    Greeting participants of the exhibition governor Aksakalov noted that the region is honored to play a host to the 15th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.

    "The theme of the forum has a huge integration potential. Every region has destinations which might surprise tourists. We go to great lengths to attract as many tourists to our region as possible," said the governor, adding that the forum will provide a platform to discuss other ways of unlocking the tourism potential of cross-border regions.

    Oleg Safonov added that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is of strategic importance.

    The exhibition is set to run on November 8-9 in Petropavlovsk.
