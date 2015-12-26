Tourism information centre to be opened in S Kazakhstan in 2016

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A new tourism centre will be opened in South Kazakhstan region in 2016, Kazinform reports.

As the regional administration says, Ontustik Tourism Centre will render its services to the residents and guests of the region in six areas. First, this is one-window principle of provision of services. The Centre will united the representatives of the region’s tour operators, transport companies, guides and migration services for quick and effective work with customers.

Secondly, the Centre will study the region’s tourism potential and will analyze priority countries for cooperation and will establish contacts with the international tour operators, which promote Central Asian products.

The Centre will also prepare presentations and videos for web-portals. It will also install billboards in several cities of the country.

The Centre has already compiled a list of 500 tour operators, which it plans to attract for cooperation.

The Centre will also focus on attraction of investment in the sphere of tourism and will establish cooperation with the organizers of cultural, sports events and exhibitions.