    18:39, 14 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Tourism minister brushes aside alleged conflict of interest regarding wife’s hospitality business

    Yermek Marzhikpayev
    Tourism and Sports Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Kazinform

    Tourism and Sports Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev brushed aside questions about the alleged conflict of interest regarding his wife’s hospitality business in Burabay Resort, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    At a May 14 press briefing at the Government, Minister Marzhikpayev admitted that his family does have a hospitality business, but it has nothing to do with the ministry.

    “We established the hospitality business way before I joined the civil service in 2008. It [Ed. the enterprise] is turning 30 years next year,” said Marzhikpayev, claiming the business had become a success way before that.

    The minister stressed he sees no conflict of interest in his family owning the business.

    “What conflict of interest can a ministry and small hotels that are situated there have? How can you possibly imagine that? This question has been raised repeatedly, but I cannot fathom the way they connected the ministry of tourism and those facilities. There is no conflict of interest,” he insisted.

    It bears to remind that Yermek Marzhikpayev served as a governor of the Akmola region where the Burabay Resort is located starting from 2019 through 2023.

    Tourism Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
