Tourism Ministry promises to finish construction of new terminals at 3 regions’ airports in 2024

The construction of three terminals at the airports of Almaty, Shymkent and Kyzylorda will be completed this year, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Tourism and Sport Yermek Marzhikpayev as saying at the Government’s weekly meeting today.

“The Ministry constantly monitors the course of implementation of infrastructure projects in tourism sector. 33 projects worth 131 billion tenge were implemented last year. Several infrastructure projects related to the Warm Beach resort area in Mangystau region were completed too,” said Marzhikpayev.

“This will significantly boost passenger flow and will positively affect the availability of tourist destinations,” he added and reminded that the country's list of top destinations had been expanded to 20 this year.

According to him, the development of investment potential in tourism is in spotlight of the Ministry.