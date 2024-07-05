EN
    21:16, 05 July 2024

    Tourism promotion with Kazakhstan discussed in Jurmala City Council

    tourism
    Photo: MFA RK

    Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Latvia Dauren Karipov visited Latvia’s Jurmala, a popular resort city on the Baltic Sea coast, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting with Acting Chairman of the Jurmala City Council Janis Ledins, an exchange of views took place on the establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of investment, economy, trade, culture, as well as holding of joint events. Special attention was paid to cooperation in the field of tourism, including through building up a tourist flow between the two countries.

    In addition, ambassador Karipov informed about the key political and economic developments in Kazakhstan. Karipov highlighted Kazakhstan’s tourism sector as a promising area for long-term investments.

    Kazakhstan-Latvia Tourism Ministry of Foreign Affairs World News
